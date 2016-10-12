

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mars Petcare has issued a voluntary recall for a limited number of Cesar Classics Filet Mignon Flavor wet dog food products, due to potential choking risk.



Mars Petcare said that it received complaints from customers of finding plastic pieces in the product. However, no reports of injury or illness associated with the affected product has been reported.



The product is for sale individually, as well as in flavor-variety multipacks. The lot codes of the products affected by the recall are Cesar Classics Filet Mignon Flavor product with lot code of 631FKKC or 631GKKC and best-before date between 08/04/18 and 08/05/18. The Cesar Classics Filet Mignon Flavor can also be found in variety packs with the following lot codes: 632D14JC, 633B24JC, 634A14JC, 634A24JC, 634B14JC, 634B24JC, 634E14JC, 635A24JC, 635B14JC, 636D24JC and 636E14JC.



The company has asked the customers to throw away the product or return it to the retailer for a full refund or exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX