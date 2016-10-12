CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today's $20.7-million investment at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) will do just that by fostering the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced by the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

The Government of Canada's Innovation Agenda aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action and will help create the well-paying middle-class jobs of tomorrow.

SAIT will use the funding for upgrades to the John Ware and Senator Burns buildings and for construction of the Green Building Technologies Lab and Demonstration Centre. This new facility will provide advanced research and training opportunities and will include cold-climate mechanical test bays, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy management and building performance monitoring equipment. SAIT is investing an additional $28.34 million to support these projects.

In total, universities and colleges throughout Alberta will receive over $500 million from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors. Federal funding will be allocated through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and create-the high-value, middle-class jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

Quotes

"This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes. This investment will create conditions that are conducive to innovation and long-term growth, which will in turn keep the Canadian economy globally competitive."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Encouraging scientific awareness in Alberta and across Canada depends on supporting our world-class scientists and researchers. Investments like this can help make our country one of the world's leading nations in the development and use of clean and sustainable technologies and processes, while also creating well-paying jobs for Canadians. Through the Strategic Investment Fund, we are helping to strengthen the foundation for scientific excellence in Canada."

- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

"SAIT is grateful for the ongoing support of the Government of Canada. The impact of this funding extends beyond infrastructure. This is an investment in our students, applied education and the economy. It will help us continue to innovate, provide relevant programs and set our students up for success, ensuring they are career-ready when they graduate."

- Dr. David G. Ross, President and CEO, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Quick facts

-- The Government of Canada is providing more than $225 million for research infrastructure at institutions across Alberta. The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology has been awarded $20.7 million in federal funding under the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund. -- The Government of Canada's Innovation Agenda is designed to ensure Canada is globally competitive in promoting research, translating ideas into new products and services, accelerating business growth and propelling entrepreneurs from the start-up phase to international success. -- The targeted, short-term investments under the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund will promote economic activity across Canada and help Canada's universities and colleges develop highly skilled workers, act as engines of discovery, and collaborate on innovations that help Canadian companies compete and grow internationally. -- The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund supports the Government of Canada's climate change objectives by encouraging sustainable and green infrastructure projects.

Associated links

-- Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund website -- Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund backgrounder -- Innovation Agenda backgrounder

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter: @MinisterISED

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science

and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



