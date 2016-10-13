DAYTONA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1350 per share. The dividend is payable on November 9, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 28, 2016. The dividend represents a 10.2% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1225 per share and is the twenty-third consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration, and other services. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade, and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States' sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. Brown & Brown's Web address is www.bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770