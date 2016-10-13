SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Digital decorating innovators AtmosFX, founded by two former MTV animators and producers, recently announced a licensing partnership with Legendary Entertainment to provide fans of the classic Halloween film, Trick 'r Treat, with an original digital decoration. Since 2007, AtmosFX has been the market leader in this new type of holiday decorating, creating more than 20 original titles, with sales in more than 100 countries. The company also recently launched their 2016 Holiday Digital Decorating Kit, available on AtmosFX.com, and partnered with Home Depot to provide content for their WindowFX kits, now available in over 2000 stores across North America. The AtmosFX Holiday Digital Decorating Kit comes with a projector, stand, remote, window projection material, and 14 preloaded scenes.

Digital Decorations

Animated displays that enable anyone to easily project dynamic moving images onto walls, windows, props and more.

Product

The "Trick 'r Treat" digital decoration focuses on the mythology of the original movie, written and directed by Michael Dougherty, and the character of Sam, the mysterious child in the burlap-sack mask who ties together the film's intertwined Halloween-themed stories.

Highlights:

The "Trick 'r Treat" digital decoration features all-new vignettes featuring Sam who, just as he does in the film, seeks vengeance on those who do not adhere to the traditions of Halloween.

Each vignette features Sam as he dispenses his own unique brand of grisly justice. Home decorators can make it appear as though Sam is in their home or yard:

Responding to the neighborhood bully who attempts to trick-or-treat without an adequate costume

Exacting revenge at a residence where healthy snacks are given away for Halloween

Turning the tables on an old curmudgeon who steals candy from neighborhood kids

Re-decorating the home of a homeowner who removes his Halloween decorations before the night is complete

Conducting a mesmerizing symphony of fire from a cauldron of unwanted sweets.

In addition, the "Trick 'r Treat" digital decoration highlights Sam in several shorter "startle scares," designed to surprise unsuspecting viewers.

Available by Digital Download only -- http://atmosfx.com/collections/atmosfearfx/products/trick-r-treat

About AtmosFX

AtmosFX was founded in 2005 by Pete Reichert and Pete Williams, two former MTV animators and producers with a combined 47 years' experience in the animation and entertainment industries. Inspired by the high-end video installations they were producing for museums and amusement parks, Williams and Reichert shifted their focus to develop a product line of animated content for the consumer market. Their idea was simple yet innovative: by using a projector or television and an AtmosFX Digital Decoration, consumers could display original animated vignettes on walls, windows and objects, creating an entirely new way to decorate for Halloween, Christmas and other holidays.

There are currently 17 AtmosFX Digital Decorations on the market, as well as additional peripheral products. The company has experienced record growth in recent years, and has customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information about AtmosFX products, visit www.atmosfx.com

