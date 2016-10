LONDON (dpa-AFX) - House prices in the United Kingdom picked up steam in September, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday with an index score of +17.



That's up from +13 in August and the three-year low of +5 in July. That reading immediately followed the Brexit vote and capped five straight months of decline.



Price expectations for the near term also improved - in all of the major territories except London.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX