sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,313 Euro		-0,057
-1,06 %
WKN: 157217 ISIN: CA49740P1062 Ticker-Symbol: FPT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,231
5,386
12.10.
5,227
5,346
12.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC5,313-1,06 %