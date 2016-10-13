

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.2 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 502.016 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.0 percent increase in August.



Excluding trusts, bank lending added an annual 2.2 percent to 436.393 trillion yen - again following a 2.0 percent gain in the previous month.



Lending from trusts climbed 2.3 percent to 65.623 trillion yen, up from 2.2 percent a month earlier.



For the third quarter of 2016, overall lending and lending excluding trusts advanced 2.1 percent on year - unchanged in both cases from the three months prior.



