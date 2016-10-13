

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 80 points or 2.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index settled just beneath the 3,060-point plateau, and the market may tick lower again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower after the latest batch of minutes from the Federal Reserve provided little clarity for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and telecoms were tempered by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index dipped 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 3,058.50 after trading between 3,048.89 and 3,060.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 3.43 points or 0.17 percent to end at 2,047.12.



Among the actives, Bank of China dipped 0.29 percent, while China Merchants Bank shed 0.98 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.58 percent, China Unicom tumbled 1.46 percent, Anhui Conch Cement skidded 2.61 percent, Vanke spiked 1.41 percent and Gemdale added 0.08 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, both before and after the release of the Fed minutes.



The NASDAQ fell 7.77 points or 0.2 percent to 5,239.02, while the Dow crept up 15.54 points or 0.1 percent to 18,144.20 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.45 points or 0.1 percent to 2,139.18.



The roughly flat close on Wall Street came as the minutes revealed that members of the Fed were divided regarding the timing of further interest rate hikes, and that the decision to leave rates unchanged was a close call.



Members generally agreed that the case for a rate hike had strengthened, but a majority determined that the Fed should wait for further evidence of progress toward its objectives.



The central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its November meeting due to the impending presidential election, but a rate hike in December remains on the table.



Closer to home, China will see September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today.



Imports are expected to gain 5.5 percent on year after rising 10.8 percent in August. Exports are called lower by 3.3 percent after slipping 2.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $53.0 billion, up from $52.05 billion a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX