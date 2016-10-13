Hikvision Ranked No.1 in Scene Classification at ImageNet 2016 Challenge





BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading supplier in innovative video surveillance products and solutions, recently achieved No.1 position in the Scene Classification category at the ImageNet Large Scale Visual Recognition Challenge 2016.

ImageNet, the global image database resource, hosts the Large Scale Visual Recognition Challenge (ILSVRC) to establish a benchmark in object category classification and detection across hundreds of object categories, and millions of images. Run annually since 2010, the challenge attracts participants from more than fifty leading research institutions worldwide.

Organised by Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Michigan and UNC Chapel Hill, a high level impetus for the ILSVRC is to allow researchers to compare progress in detection across a wider variety of objects. Another driver is to measure the progress of computer vision for large-scale image indexing, to enable effective retrieval and annotation.

No.1 in Scene Classification

Encompassing Object detection, Object localisation, Object detection from video, Scene classification and Scene parsing, the five ILSVRC categories were each considered and evaluated against a precise challenge.

For the Scene Classification task, where Hikvision achieved No 1 position, Hikvision Research Institute used inception-style networks and not-so-deep residuals networks that perform better in considerably less training time, according to Hikvision's experiments and several improvements made for training and testing.

"The technical data resulting from the competition can be applied to vehicle detection, license plate recognition, vehicle sub-brand recognition, human detection, human property analysis, face recognition, image search and much more, to greatly enhance product performance and application results," enthused Shiliang Pu, Executive Vice President at Hikvision Research Institute. "In the future, the intelligence and automation levels of machines will be improved significantly, and utilised in the sectors of intelligent surveillance, driver assistance system, intelligent traffic sensing, robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles, to name but a few."

"Since it was established, Hikvision Research Institute has accumulated a deep technical background," comments Cynthia Ho, Vice President of Hikvision. "The results of the LSVRC underline Hikvision Research Institute is at the forefront of computer vision research, and their research results will provide strong and sustainable technical support for Hikvision's ongoing technology development."

The Hikvision Research Institute was established to focus on innovative product research and development and maintain the company's status as a technology leader. Research topics include Perceptive Technology, Intelligent Analysis Technology, Big Data and Cloud Storage Technology and Multimedia Technology. Hikvision has acquired sophisticated experience in the fields of video target detection, image segmentation, video structuring, and video retrieval. In recent years, Hikvision has participated in international competitions related to video analytics such as KITTI, MOT, ImageNet, consistently achieving remarkable performance ratings.





