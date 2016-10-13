

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Rimini Street, Inc. said that it will take responsibility for its past practices and pay a one-time fair market license fee of $35.6 million awarded to Oracle (ORCL) for innocently infringing certain of its software copyrights.



Rimini Street plans to pursue an appeal of the other aspects of the judgment, including the $88 million balance of the total $124 million awarded to Oracle, as well as the injunction. Rimini Street believes it has strong bases for its appeal, which is likely to continue for several more years before a final outcome.



In January 2010, Oracle sued Rimini Street alleging, among other things, that Rimini had infringed Oracle's copyrights while engaging in software support for Oracle's PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and Siebel products. Rimini Street changed its processes no later than July 2014 in response to Court rulings in the litigation. The trial started in September 2015, and the Jury rendered its verdict in October 2015 and awarded Oracle $50 million for 'innocent' copyright infringement and violation of certain computer access laws. (Oracle had sought more than $250 million in damages.) The Court has now ruled on all post-trial motions and awarded Oracle approximately $74 million in fees, costs, and interest, and ordered Rimini Street to refrain from conduct previously adjudicated as unlawful.



The Jury found that Rimini Street did not 'willfully' infringe Oracle's software copyrights, and further, found all infringement to be 'innocent.' The Court instructed the Jury that the definition of 'innocent infringement' means Rimini Street 'was not aware that its acts constituted infringement' and 'had no reason to believe that its acts constituted infringement.'



The Jury also found Rimini Street violated computer access laws arising from Rimini Street's use of automated download processes for a brief period contrary to Oracle's website terms of use in effect at the time. The jury rejected Oracle's claims of improper business conduct, including inducing breach of contract and interference with Oracle's customer relationships. The jury also rejected Oracle's claims for lost profits and punitive damages.



Rimini Street completed the transition to non-infringing alternative processes no later than July 2014, and developed a revised PeopleSoft software development process and tools to ensure compliance with the Court's decisions. In addition, by early 2009, Rimini Street had stopped using automated tools to download software from Oracle servers in compliance with Oracle's then-current website terms of use.



Rimini Street intends to pay all required amounts, pending appeal, with a combination of financing, insurance proceeds, and its own cash.



The Court has issued a permanent injunction related to Rimini Street's provision of support for Oracle's PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, and Database product lines. The injunction does not prohibit Rimini Street's ongoing or future provision of support for these product lines, but rather constrains the manner in which Rimini Street may continue to provide support services for these product lines. Rimini Street has already filed an appeal of the injunction order, and will seek to have it overturned on the grounds that it is legally flawed, vague, and overbroad.



