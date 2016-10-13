

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market advanced on Thursday despite the mixed cues from Wall Street, with a weaker yen lifting shares of exporters.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 91.98 points or 0.55 percent to 16,931.98, off a high of 16,974.25 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining more than 2 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Canon is rising 0.5 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up more than 1 percent, Suzuki is rising almost 4 percent and Honda is rising more than 2 percent. Toyota and Suzuki said Wednesday they are discussing collaboration on environment, safety and information technology.



Fast Retailing is adding 0.6 percent and SoftBank is higher by 0.7 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down 0.4 percent and JX Holdings is declining 0.7 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nissan Motor and Shinsei Bank are higher by more than 3 percent each. On the flip side, Asahi Group Holdings is losing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.2 percent on year in September - coming in at 502.016 trillion yen. That follows the 2.0 percent increase in August.



Japan will also provide August numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 104 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Wednesday as the minutes of last month's monetary policy meeting revealed that members of the Fed were divided regarding the timing of further interest rate hikes.



While the Nasdaq edged down 7.77 points or 0.2 percent to 5,239.02, the Dow crept up 15.54 points or 0.1 percent to 18,144.20 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.45 points or 0.1 percent to 2,139.18.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices slipped lower Wednesday ahead of U.S. inventories data that may show oil stockpiles have further dwindled. WTI oil for November settled at $50.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 61 cents, or 1.2 percent.



