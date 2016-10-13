SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/12/16 -- Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE MKT: FTF), a closed-end fund managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., today released a portfolio allocation update containing asset allocation, leverage, duration and shares price information as of September 30, 2016. This portfolio information and other Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust information can be found at www.franklintempleton.com or by calling 1-800-342-5236.

Franklin Advisers, Inc. is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $730 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

This press release contains statistical data regarding the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's complete portfolio holdings are publicly available on a quarterly basis on Form N-Q, as well as in the Fund's Annual and Semi-Annual Reports to Shareholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents may be found at sec.gov. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

FRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRUST AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2016 TOTAL NET ASSETS: $350,918,403.36 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE: $13.09 MARKET PRICE PER SHARE: $12.09 OUTSTANDING SHARES: 26,795,526 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PERCENT OF MARKET VALUE TOTAL PORTFOLIO BREAKDOWN(1) (MILLIONS) INVESTMENTS(2) High Yield Corporate Bonds & Preferred Securities $178.37 34.51% Investment Grade Corporate Bonds $6.99 1.35% Floating Rate Loans $184.93 35.78% Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS)(3) $96.36 18.64% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)(4) $14.79 2.86% International Government Bonds(5) $1.75 0.34% Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) $14.87 2.88% Common Stocks & Warrants $0.95 0.18% Cash $17.89 3.46% Total Assets $516.89 100% PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS Weighted Average Duration (Including Leverage): 2.57 years(6) Leverage: 31.9%(7) Number of Positions: 444 QUALITY BREAKDOWN(8) AAA 20.75% AA 0.44% A 2.73% BBB 4.40% BB 39.74% B 23.37% CCC 6.49% CC 0.31% C 0.63% D 0.25% NR 0.84% N/A 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. 2. Total investments include long-term and short-term investments (including any assets attributable to preferred stock issued by the Fund and other financial leverage) and exclude liabilities attributable to leverage. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding. 3. May include fixed and adjustable mortgage-backed securities. 4. May include collateralized loan obligations. 5. May include US and non-US dollar denominated bonds. 6. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. Weighted average duration takes into account the liabilities attributable to the Fund's financial leverage. 7. Represents the amount of preferred shares issued by the Fund and any mortgage dollar rolls used for leverage as a percentage of Fund total assets (i.e., net assets applicable to the common shares plus any borrowings). 8. Ratings shown are assigned by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSRO"), such as Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch. The ratings are an indication of an issuer's creditworthiness and typically range from AAA or Aaa (highest) to D (lowest). When ratings from all three agencies are available, the middle rating is used; when two are available, the lower rating is used; and when only one is available, that rating is used. Foreign government bonds without a specific rating are assigned the country rating provided by an NRSRO, if available. The NR category consists of rateable securities that have not been rated by an NRSRO. The N/A category consists of non- rateable securities (e.g., equities). Cash includes equivalents, which may be rated. Derivatives are excluded from this breakdown.

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Interest rate movements and mortgage prepayments will affect the Fund's share price and yield. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund's share price may decline. Investments in lower rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed, but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results.

Unlike open-end funds (mutual funds), closed-end funds are not continuously offered. Closed-end funds trade on the secondary market through a national stock exchange at a price which may be above (a premium), but is often below (a discount to) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. Unlike a mutual fund, the market price for a closed-end fund is based on supply and demand, not the fund's NAV.

