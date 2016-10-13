

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp.'s (FE) Ohio utilities - Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison - today announced that the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (or PUCO has approved modifications to Powering Ohio's Progress, the companies' comprehensive Electric Security Plan or ESP originally approved in March.



The PUCO order authorizes the companies to collect approximately $204 million per year over a three-year term. The charge is expected to result in a $3 increase on monthly bills, or about three percent, for a typical residential customer using 750 kilowatt-hours per month. With the new charge, total monthly bills for FirstEnergy's residential customers are expected to be lower than they were a year ago and remain among the lowest in the state.



The company said it is evaluating the Commission's order and considering next steps.



