

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock offered by its existing stockholders, eBay Inc., and eBay's subsidiary, eBay International Treasury Center S.à r.l. MercadoLibre will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.



The Selling Stockholders are offering up to a total of 5.50 million shares of common stock in the offering. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares from eBay Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX