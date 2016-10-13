UK operation makes a number of appointments which demonstrates a continued investment strategy that is focused on localised markets, supporting growth and continued demand

Yardi Systems Limited is pleased to announce that Martin Betts has been appointed Regional Director and will head sales operations across the UK and Ireland. Betts joins Yardi from Qube Global Software, having previously worked with MRI Software and Fraser Williams. His wealth of experience in real estate spans more than 16 years.

"I am extremely enthused by joining Yardi at such an exciting time," comments Betts. "Technology continues to be one of the most positive disruptors in the real estate sector and it's important that software suppliers are prepared to meet this challenge, commit to investing in innovating their solutions and support services; that's what excites me about joining Yardi Systems."

Joining Betts at Yardi are three more key appointments for the UK business, all of whom follow him in departing Qube. Karen Stevenson joins the client practice group in a management role and has 18 years of real estate experience that includes roles at Land Securities and Real Foundations. Mike Hobbs joins Yardi's solutions sales team and brings with him 28 years of experience in the industry which includes spells at Taylor Woodrow, Fraser Williams, Carillion FM, HSBC and Cushman Wakefield.

Yardi is also very excited to welcome Mike Cook, who joins the UK sales team in the role of Regional Solutions Manager. Cook brings with him over 20 years of real estate technology experience, especially in the commercial office and retail management and fund management sectors.

"We are delighted to make these appointments and further expand our UK operation by adding over 80 combined years of real estate experience to the team," comments Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "This reflects our continued commitment to invest not only in the innovation of our products, but the infrastructure that supports our clients in the UK. In addition to these appointments, we have also increased the size of our Milton Keynes-based client service department to meet continued strong demand for our solutions."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: www.yardi.com/uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161012006408/en/

Contacts:

Yardi Systems Limited

Martin Gedny Marketing Manager (Europe Middle East)

+44 (0) 1908 308400

martin.gedny@yardi.com