

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 0.7519 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7561.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to a 2-day low of 1.0662 from more than a 2-month high of 1.0741.



The aussie slid to 1.4667 against the euro, from an early 2-month high of 1.4529.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 77.96 and 0.9992 from yesterday's closing quotes of 78.78 and 1.0036, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.74 against the greenback, 1.04 against the kiwi, 1.49 against the euro, 76.00 against the yen and 0.98 against the loonie.



