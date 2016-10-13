NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- ImageWare Systems (OTCQB: IWSY), GTX Corp (OTC PINK: GTXO)

John McClurg, Vice President in the Office of Security and Trust (OST), Cylance

James Lantrip, Segment Head, Security, Siemens Industry, Inc.

Marc Blackmer, Product Marketing Manager, Industry Solutions, Security Business Group, Cisco

Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, ImageWare Systems

Scott B. Suhy, CEO, NetWatcher

Lucas Le Bell, Chief Executive Officer, CerbAir

Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp, CEO, Founder & Chairman

Revolutionary Car Company, Faraday Future, Selects AMAG Technology's Integrated Symmetry Security Management System

AMAG Technology Attains Second FICAM Approval with Symmetry™ Security Management Solution

Existing GTX Corp Distributor of GPS SmartSoles for Denmark Expands into Norway

ISRAEL HLS & CYBER 2016

WHERE PHYSICAL AND CYBER SECURITY MEET

NOVEMBER 14-17, 2016 - TEL AVIV CONVENTION CENTER

(https://events.myreg.co.il/HLS2016/Default.aspx)

Cylance

John McClurg, Vice President in the Office of Security and Trust (OST), Cylance

John McClurg, Vice President in the Office of Security and Trust (OST), Cylance, told us, "CylancePROTECT is a truly advanced threat prevention solution. It sits on each endpoint within the organization, whether it's a desktop, laptop, mobile device, server, or virtual machine. By applying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and mathematic techniques, it instantly identifies and prevents malware and cyberattacks from executing. Basically, it protects from every threat known and yet-to-be-known, including system- and memory-based attacks, malicious documents, zero-day malware, privilege escalations, scripts, and potentially unwanted programs. The solution boosts the efficiency of your IT resources and reduces user impact throughout your organization. The endpoint security product uses little memory, less than 1% of CPU. It requires no Internet connection or signature updates and is engineered to run with minimal updates and fewer system resources. In addition, it works with Windows and Mac OS, easily integrates into existing security platforms, and is available in OEM and embedded versions for technology partners. It operates in every environment, whether it's 1,000, 10,000, or 100,000 endpoints.

For our complete interview with John McClurg, Vice President in the Office of Security and Trust (OST), Cylance, please click here or here: http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Cylance_McClurg.html

Siemens Industry, Inc.

James Lantrip, Segment Head, Security, Siemens Industry, Inc.

James Lantrip, Segment Head, Security, Siemens Industry, Inc., told us, "Siemens has a very customer-centric view. We look at our customers holistically. We're not just looking at them from a security perspective or a life-safety perspective or building automation perspective. We're looking at how we can help them with their business. And while we do break it down by market segment, we look in each segment and where we have our strengths, but more importantly we look across all the market segments and see if there are synergies that we can bring to the table that really helps our customers, manage, maintain and grow their business, as well as the practices that are underneath it. We can deliver many project sizes to help facilitate all types of projects and we have a strong team of developers that we could integrate and/or adjust specific items to be tailored to our customers' needs. We also have very strong product offerings that are geared towards the total building -- along with the service capability to deliver and support those products and solutions."

For our complete interview with James Lantrip, Segment Head, Security, Siemens Industry, Inc., please click here or here:http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Siemens_Lantrip.html

For more information:

SiPass Integrated

(http://w3.usa.siemens.com/buildingtechnologies/us/en/security-solutions/access-control/Pages/access-control.aspx )

Siveillance Video Management Solutions

(https://www.buildingtechnologies.siemens.com/bt/global/en/security-solution/intelligent-video-surveillance-analytics/siveillance-vms/pages/siveillance-vms.aspx )

Desigo Mass Notification

(http://w3.usa.siemens.com/buildingtechnologies/us/en/mass-notification/desigo-mass-notification/pages/desigo-mass-notification.aspx)

Siveillance Vantage

(https://www.buildingtechnologies.siemens.com/bt/global/en/security-solution/command-control/pages/siveillance-vantage-command-control.aspx)

SiteIQ Analytics

(https://www.downloads.siemens.com/download-center/d/Siveillance-SiteIQ-Analytics-Flyer-EN_A6V10449063_hq-en.pdf?mandator=ic_bt&segment=HQ&fct=downloadasset&pos=download&id1=A6V10449063 )

Cisco

Mr. Marc Blackmer, Product Marketing Manager, Industry Solutions, Security Business Group, Cisco, told us, "We estimate that there will be 50 billion -- with a 'b' -- connected things by 2020, and that includes critical infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, energy production, and so on. Accordingly, malicious hacking is becoming more lucrative and impactful as this connectivity increases. We've already seen how malware can be used to help take down a power grid. Therefore, if we are to reap the benefits of greater connectivity, then we need to be sure we are connecting security to protect human health and safety, as well as environment safety."

For our complete interview with Mr. Marc Blackmer, Product Marketing Manager, Industry Solutions, Security Business Group, Cisco, please click here or here:http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Cisco_Blackmer.html

ImageWare Systems

ImageWare and Fujitsu Bring Biometric Authentication to User Proofing

Fujitsu has Partnered with ImageWare to Deliver Fujitsu Smart Origination, Integrating GoVerifyID to Streamline Online Applications and Increase Fraud Protection

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare) (OTCQB: IWSY) a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, and Fujitsu, a leading Japanese multinational information and communication technology company, have partnered to provide turnkey integration of ImageWare's GoVerifyID® for the Fujitsu Smart Origination product offering.

Fujitsu Smart Origination utilizes the camera on the applicant's smartphone device along with the ImageWare GoVerifyID biometric SaaS offering to collect, process, and verify the user's identity. The solution automatically pre-fills data into application fields, verifies identity with credit bureaus, and undertakes device identification and deep geolocation. It also offers step up and step down authentication options on a per transaction basis and the ability for users to share their proven identity with trusted third parties.

This solution delivers unparalleled levels of security for clients based on their risk appetite and yet removes friction for customers in onboarding and support journeys through intelligent use of digital technologies. ImageWare and Fujitsu are first to market to deliver this solution as a service in a scalable solution either hosted on-premise or on their secure K5 cloud for true global reach and will help enterprises, across all sectors and geographies, convert applicants into customers by providing the user with a fast, simple, and secure process. The combined product offering is available immediately.

ImageWare's GoVerifyID is an enterprise ready, high performance biometric authentication SaaS that automatically verifies a user's identity and checks for duplicate enrollments.

Our partnership with ImageWare allows us to combine best in breed biometric capability with our leading edge origination solution to provide customers with the highest possible confidence in verifying their identity on digital channels with the lowest possible effort," said Ravi Krishnamoorthi, SVP and Head of Business and Application Services of Fujitsu. "ImageWare's biometric solution enables a higher level of efficiency with duplicate checks completed in a matter of seconds. Manual data entry and total application time is substantially reduced, resulting in less applicant dropouts."

ImageWare's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller commented: "Smart Origination is enabling companies to improve online application security and efficiency. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Fujitsu and bringing our industry leading multi-modal biometric authentication solution to an even broader set of customers around the globe."

For our complete interview with Jim Miller, ImageWare Systems, Chairman and CEO, please click here or here: www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_ImageWare.html

For the latest ImageWare Systems news, please click here, or here: http://iwsinc.com/latestnews/

NetWatcher

Scott Suhy, CEO, NetWatcher, told us, "We just launched into beta an endpoint that both works with locally deployed sensors when the user is on-premise as well as and with our cloud sensor when the user is at home or at the coffee shop. We agree that all security is moving to the cloud but we also believe that there is a transition period. Our architecture supports detection and response locally for on-premise users and IOT devices and it also supports the mobile workforce when they are not local. Most SIEM/security providers only support on-premise. What is unique with the NetWatcher Cloud Endpoint? 2 big things. The one I already mentioned -- it can work without local on-premise security infrastructure. The second area -- we are offering a free version of the endpoint that anyone can download and use for no cost."

For our complete interview with Scott Suhy, CEO, NetWatcher, please click here or here: www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Netwatcher_Suhy.html

CerbAir

Mr. Lucas Le Bell, Chief Executive Officer, CerbAir, told us, "When it comes to protecting a sensitive site, a lot of risks have to be taken into account, drones being one of them. We understand that integrating new protection layers in an already complex security environment isn't easy. So we strived hard to develop a very pragmatic approach to deliver a high level of security and reliability at a modest cost matching the real level of the drone threat. Every day, we focus on our core activity which is about creating robust algorithms. Combining them with battle-proven sensors and top 3rd party countermeasures allows us to deliver first-class service to our customers. That is what our value proposition is about: selling the right solution at the right price to match a realistic level of threat. As a result, we do not compete with military technologies that most sites at risk cannot afford and which capabilities are overkill regarding our client needs."

For our complete interview with Mr. Lucas Le Bell, Chief Executive Officer, CerbAir, please click here or here: http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Cerbair_LeBell.html

Watch the CerbAir Video here

Patrick Bertagna, GTX CEO, Founder, Chairman

GTX Corp (OTCBB: GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced existing Demark distributor Safecall expanded their operations into Norway and signed an exclusive distribution agreement for both countries. Safecall first launched the GPS SmartSoles in Denmark last October. Due to an increase in product demand and the recent Dementia Plan 2020 announcement by the Norwegian government, it has expand distribution into Norway and locked up exclusive rights. Safecall has already placed a blanket order of GPS SmartSoles for the remaining of the year for both Denmark and Norway and will be submitting another order to cover the first half of 2017 by end of next month. For more information, see the GTX Corp blog here: http://gpsinsole.com/

GTX Corp Also Expands Distribution in Mexico

Please join Patrick Bertagna, CEO, "In The Boardroom" here, or here: http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_GTX_Bertanga.html.

