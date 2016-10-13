

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-1/2-month low of 0.7036, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7060.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 73.01 and 1.5658 from yesterday's closing quotes of 73.56 and 1.5579, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the U.S. dollar, 71.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.



