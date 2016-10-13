

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.3294 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 1.4664 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3275 and 1.4611, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie dropped to 77.96 from yesterday's closing value of 78.47.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro and 76.00 against the yen.



