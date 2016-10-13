

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled its 2016 Holiday Toy List, a hand-selected list of more than a thousand of the season's most sought-after products for kids. The list features the hottest toys, games for the entire family, electronics, popular books, learning toys and more.



The company will offer new deals each day throughout the holiday season, including items from top brands such as Disney, PowerWheels, Ravensburger Puzzles, Monster High and Green Toys.



Starting today, customers can enjoy up to 40% off select Melissa & Doug Toys, with additional deals on Hasbro Games, Play-Doh, Nerf and FurReal Friends to follow.



The company once again spotlights Parent Picks, Kid Picks and STEM Picks. The Holiday Toy List also enables customers to easily shop the latest trends - Tech Toys, Mini Madness, Craft & Create, Active Play and Treasured Toys.



Also new this holiday season is Amazon's Top 100 list, ideal for busy shoppers who want to quickly and conveniently shop a condensed version of the Holiday Toy List.



Last holiday season, nearly 70 percent of Amazon.com customers shopped using a mobile device and customers shopping on Amazon's mobile app more than doubled.



Eva Lorenz, Category Leader of Toys & Games for Amazon, said, 'With millions of toys and games to choose from on Amazon, the Holiday Toy List highlights the best toys and games of the season at the lowest prices with convenient shipping options so parents can spend more precious time with those who give meaning to the season.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX