MIPIM Asia, the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific, announces its 36 winners for the 2016 MIPIM Asia Awards competition.
The MIPIM Asia Awards sets the benchmark for excellence in the property industry, recognising the best projects in the Asia Pacific region. MIPIM Asia Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be unveiled at the MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner, which takes place at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 30 November, 2016.
Filippo Rean, Head of Reed MIDEM's Real Estate Division, said "Since its inception in 2007, the MIPIM Asia Awards have become a signature event within the MIPIM Asia Summit and an eagerly awaited recognition of excellence throughout the Asia Pacific property industry.
Over the past decade we have seen outstanding projects competing and 2016 is no exception. There has been both an increasing level of innovation and an understanding that projects must involve significant elements of sustainable development."
The MIPIM Asia Awards is open to developers, architects, retailers, municipal and local authorities, and any organisation which contributes to real estate development.
New this year, MIPIM Asia delegates will be able to vote for their favourite projects, on site in Hong Kong. Their choices will account for 30 percent of the final results, which combined with the jury's vote, will determine the ranking for MIPIM Asia Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.
The MIPIM Asia Summit is part of the renowned MIPIM series of events, which includes MIPIM UK, MIPIM Japan and the MIPIM flagship event in Cannes, France, a fourday exhibition, conference and networking event with more than 23,000 international attendees. The MIPIM Asia Summit 2016 will feature many of the world's most recognised commercial and residential real estate corporations with keynote speakers leading expert panels and presentations.
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2016 WINNERS
BEST HOTEL TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
MSocial Hotel and Up@Robertson Quay
Singapore
Architect: Axis Architects Planners Pte Ltd
Developer: Novel Developments Pte Ltd New Vista Realty Pte Ltd
Fushengyu hotspring resort
Mianyang, China
Architect: AIM Architecture
Developer: Sichuan Wansheng Travel Limited
The Parisian Macao
Taipa, Macau, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Sands China Ltd.
Other: Hsin Chong Engineering Macau (Construction Manager)
BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING
DLF Mall of India
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Architect: Benoy
Developer: DLF Group Limited
H2O Residences
Singapore
Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd
Developer: City Developments Limited
The Greatwall Complex
Wuhan, China
Architect: 10 Design
Developer: Greatwall Construction Holdings Group Co. Ltd.
Other: Aecom, Citic Architectural Design, Jangho Curtain wall, CB Richard Ellis, JLL, Paring Onions, Kau Lau
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
Hangzhou Xizi International Center
Hangzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Baida Group Green Town Development
Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC)
Shanghai, China
Architect: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill LLP
Developer: Shui On Land
Other: Palmer Turner, Atkins, Charpentier Architecture Design, Terry Farrell & Partners, Tongji Design Institute, BWSS, Gensler, Tianhua, Leigh Orange, Hassell, 3XN, AECOM
Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Seibu Properties
BEST OFFICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Harbin Bank Headquarters
Harbin, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Harbin Bank
SBF Center
Singapore
Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd
Developer: Far East Organization
Other: Meinhardt Singapore Pte Ltd, KTP Consultants Pte Ltd, DP Green Pte Ltd, Langdon Seah Singapore Pte Ltd
Sina Plaza
Beijing, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: R&F Properties Sina Technology (China) Co., Ltd.
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
D.PARK
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Benoy (Retail Designer and Interior Architect), LWK Partners Architects (Project Architect), Aecom Asia Company Limited Creative Engineers Partners Limited (Structural Engineer), Meinhardt (M&E) Ltd.
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: Betrue Limited, Worktecht Corporation, Team 73 HK Limited, New World Construction Company Limited
D2 Place
Hong Kong, China
Architect: MLA Architects (HK) LTD
Developer: Nisilk Limited (Laws Properties)
The Renovation of the Court of Final Appeal
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government
Developer: The Judiciary of the HKSAR
Other: LWK Conservation Ltd.
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
Gramercy Park
Singapore
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: City Developments Limited
Other: Axis Architects Planners Pte Ltd
The Cape
Singapore
Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd
Developer: Far East Organization
Other: Rankine Hill (S) Pte Ltd, KTP Consultants Pte Ltd, OTLA Design Partnership, KPK Quantity Surveyors
The Tanner Hill
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Ronald Lu Partners
Developer: Hong Kong Housing Society
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Lee Tung AVENUE
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Ronald Lu Partners
Developer: Grand Site Developments Ltd. (A Joint-Venture of Sino Land Company Ltd. and Hopewell Holdings Ltd.) and Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Sino Land Company Ltd. (Project Manager)
Shoppes at Parisian
Macao, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Venetian Cotai Limited, Sands China Ltd.
Vanke Jiugong
Beijing, China
Architect: CLOU architects
Developer: Vanke Group, Beijing
Other: Beijing Institute of Residential Building Design and Research, China Academy of Building Research, BIAD, Leox, Trycool, BAM (Ballistic Architecture Machine)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
Seoul Garak Market Redevelopment
Seoul, South Korea
Architect: SAMOO Architects Engineers, JUNGLIM Architecture, MOOYOUNG Architects & Engineers
Developer: SEOUL Agro-Fisheries Food Corporation
Shanghai DreamCenter
Shanghai, China
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Associates
Developer: Lan Kwai Fong Properties Group, China Media Capital, DreamWorks Animation, China Development Bank Lan Kwai Fong Group
Zhangjiabang Park and Urban Districts
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: City of Shanghai Shanghai Pudong Land Holding (Group) Co. Ltd.
BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT
Bill Melinda Gates Foundation International Collaboration Center
Shanghai, China
Architect: BAKH Design (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd. (in collaboration with Richard Meier Partners)
Developer: Chinese National Compound Library
Qingdao Chengyang Cultural Arts Sports Center
Qingdao, China
Architect: ECADI, Aedas
Developer: Qingdao Chengyang Urban Planning and Construction Bureau
W Avenue
Wujiang, Suzhou, China
Architect: Benoy
Developer: Builtop Group
BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
Chongqing Xinhua Bookstore Group Jiefangbei Book City Mixed-use Project
Chongqing, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Chongqing Xinhua Bookstore Group, Chongqing Xinhua Media Ltd., Chongqing North Green Industry Co., Ltd.
Dongjiadu Master Plan
Shanghai, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Company
Tencent Seafront Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: NBBJ, Tonji Architects Co., Ltd. Shenzhen as LDI
Developer: Tencent Corporation
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
H Queen's at 80 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong, China
Architect: CL3 and Ie, Siu Chung Architects Ltd
Developer: Henderson Leasing Agency Ltd
Jewel Changi Airport
Singapore
Architect: Safdie Architects, Benoy, RSP Architects
Developer: Jewel Changi Airport Devt Pte. Ltd.
Taipei European School European Secondary Campus Redevelopment
Taipei, Taiwan
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Taipei European School Foundation
BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
BSD City
Tangerang City, Indonesia
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Developer: Sinar Mas Land
Forest City Master Plan
Iskandar, Malaysia
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: Country Garden Pacificview
Nuvasa Bay
Batam, Indonesia
Architect: WATG
Developer: Sinar Mas Land
Other: Pomeroy Studio, Royal Haskoning, Arkonin, Bougainvillea Cipta
