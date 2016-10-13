MIPIM Asia, the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific, announces its 36 winners for the 2016 MIPIM Asia Awards competition.

The MIPIM Asia Awards sets the benchmark for excellence in the property industry, recognising the best projects in the Asia Pacific region. MIPIM Asia Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be unveiled at the MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner, which takes place at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 30 November, 2016.

Filippo Rean, Head of Reed MIDEM's Real Estate Division, said "Since its inception in 2007, the MIPIM Asia Awards have become a signature event within the MIPIM Asia Summit and an eagerly awaited recognition of excellence throughout the Asia Pacific property industry.

Over the past decade we have seen outstanding projects competing and 2016 is no exception. There has been both an increasing level of innovation and an understanding that projects must involve significant elements of sustainable development."

The MIPIM Asia Awards is open to developers, architects, retailers, municipal and local authorities, and any organisation which contributes to real estate development.

New this year, MIPIM Asia delegates will be able to vote for their favourite projects, on site in Hong Kong. Their choices will account for 30 percent of the final results, which combined with the jury's vote, will determine the ranking for MIPIM Asia Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.

The MIPIM Asia Summit is part of the renowned MIPIM series of events, which includes MIPIM UK, MIPIM Japan and the MIPIM flagship event in Cannes, France, a fourday exhibition, conference and networking event with more than 23,000 international attendees. The MIPIM Asia Summit 2016 will feature many of the world's most recognised commercial and residential real estate corporations with keynote speakers leading expert panels and presentations.

MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2016 WINNERS

BEST HOTEL TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

MSocial Hotel and Up@Robertson Quay

Singapore

Architect: Axis Architects Planners Pte Ltd

Developer: Novel Developments Pte Ltd New Vista Realty Pte Ltd

Fushengyu hotspring resort

Mianyang, China

Architect: AIM Architecture

Developer: Sichuan Wansheng Travel Limited

The Parisian Macao

Taipa, Macau, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Sands China Ltd.

Other: Hsin Chong Engineering Macau (Construction Manager)

BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING

DLF Mall of India

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

Architect: Benoy

Developer: DLF Group Limited

H2O Residences

Singapore

Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: City Developments Limited

The Greatwall Complex

Wuhan, China

Architect: 10 Design

Developer: Greatwall Construction Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Other: Aecom, Citic Architectural Design, Jangho Curtain wall, CB Richard Ellis, JLL, Paring Onions, Kau Lau

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Hangzhou Xizi International Center

Hangzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Baida Group Green Town Development

Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC)

Shanghai, China

Architect: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill LLP

Developer: Shui On Land

Other: Palmer Turner, Atkins, Charpentier Architecture Design, Terry Farrell & Partners, Tongji Design Institute, BWSS, Gensler, Tianhua, Leigh Orange, Hassell, 3XN, AECOM

Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Seibu Properties

BEST OFFICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Harbin Bank Headquarters

Harbin, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Harbin Bank

SBF Center

Singapore

Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: Far East Organization

Other: Meinhardt Singapore Pte Ltd, KTP Consultants Pte Ltd, DP Green Pte Ltd, Langdon Seah Singapore Pte Ltd

Sina Plaza

Beijing, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: R&F Properties Sina Technology (China) Co., Ltd.

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

D.PARK

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Benoy (Retail Designer and Interior Architect), LWK Partners Architects (Project Architect), Aecom Asia Company Limited Creative Engineers Partners Limited (Structural Engineer), Meinhardt (M&E) Ltd.

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: Betrue Limited, Worktecht Corporation, Team 73 HK Limited, New World Construction Company Limited

D2 Place

Hong Kong, China

Architect: MLA Architects (HK) LTD

Developer: Nisilk Limited (Laws Properties)

The Renovation of the Court of Final Appeal

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

Developer: The Judiciary of the HKSAR

Other: LWK Conservation Ltd.

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Gramercy Park

Singapore

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: City Developments Limited

Other: Axis Architects Planners Pte Ltd

The Cape

Singapore

Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: Far East Organization

Other: Rankine Hill (S) Pte Ltd, KTP Consultants Pte Ltd, OTLA Design Partnership, KPK Quantity Surveyors

The Tanner Hill

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Ronald Lu Partners

Developer: Hong Kong Housing Society

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

Lee Tung AVENUE

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Ronald Lu Partners

Developer: Grand Site Developments Ltd. (A Joint-Venture of Sino Land Company Ltd. and Hopewell Holdings Ltd.) and Urban Renewal Authority

Other: Sino Land Company Ltd. (Project Manager)

Shoppes at Parisian

Macao, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Venetian Cotai Limited, Sands China Ltd.

Vanke Jiugong

Beijing, China

Architect: CLOU architects

Developer: Vanke Group, Beijing

Other: Beijing Institute of Residential Building Design and Research, China Academy of Building Research, BIAD, Leox, Trycool, BAM (Ballistic Architecture Machine)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

Seoul Garak Market Redevelopment

Seoul, South Korea

Architect: SAMOO Architects Engineers, JUNGLIM Architecture, MOOYOUNG Architects & Engineers

Developer: SEOUL Agro-Fisheries Food Corporation

Shanghai DreamCenter

Shanghai, China

Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Associates

Developer: Lan Kwai Fong Properties Group, China Media Capital, DreamWorks Animation, China Development Bank Lan Kwai Fong Group

Zhangjiabang Park and Urban Districts

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: City of Shanghai Shanghai Pudong Land Holding (Group) Co. Ltd.

BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT

Bill Melinda Gates Foundation International Collaboration Center

Shanghai, China

Architect: BAKH Design (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd. (in collaboration with Richard Meier Partners)

Developer: Chinese National Compound Library

Qingdao Chengyang Cultural Arts Sports Center

Qingdao, China

Architect: ECADI, Aedas

Developer: Qingdao Chengyang Urban Planning and Construction Bureau

W Avenue

Wujiang, Suzhou, China

Architect: Benoy

Developer: Builtop Group

BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

Chongqing Xinhua Bookstore Group Jiefangbei Book City Mixed-use Project

Chongqing, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Chongqing Xinhua Bookstore Group, Chongqing Xinhua Media Ltd., Chongqing North Green Industry Co., Ltd.

Dongjiadu Master Plan

Shanghai, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Company

Tencent Seafront Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect: NBBJ, Tonji Architects Co., Ltd. Shenzhen as LDI

Developer: Tencent Corporation

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

H Queen's at 80 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong, China

Architect: CL3 and Ie, Siu Chung Architects Ltd

Developer: Henderson Leasing Agency Ltd

Jewel Changi Airport

Singapore

Architect: Safdie Architects, Benoy, RSP Architects

Developer: Jewel Changi Airport Devt Pte. Ltd.

Taipei European School European Secondary Campus Redevelopment

Taipei, Taiwan

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Taipei European School Foundation

BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

BSD City

Tangerang City, Indonesia

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Developer: Sinar Mas Land

Forest City Master Plan

Iskandar, Malaysia

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Country Garden Pacificview

Nuvasa Bay

Batam, Indonesia

Architect: WATG

Developer: Sinar Mas Land

Other: Pomeroy Studio, Royal Haskoning, Arkonin, Bougainvillea Cipta

