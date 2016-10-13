sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,056 Euro		-0,015
-21,13 %
WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSAFE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.10.2016 | 08:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Capital reduction completed

Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the refinancing (the "Refinancing") of Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") as first announced on 7 July 2016.

As announced, as part of the Refinancing and as approved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 23 August 2016, the Company has sought to carry out a reduction in the nominal value of the Company's ordinary shares, by way of a reduction of share capital without distribution.

This capital reduction has been approved by the relevant authorities in Cyrus and has now been completed. As a consequence, all issued shares of the Company now have a nominal value of EUR 0.001. The Class A Shares issued as part of the Refinancing will upon publication of the listing prospectus be converted to ordinary shares (and transferred to the same ISIN as the ordinary shares), and as a result be listed and tradable on Oslo Boers. The publication of the prospectus, which will also be the prospectus for the subsequent offering, is expected to occur on or about 14 October 2016.

Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com/)

Larnaca, 13 October 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 47 80 78 13

Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)