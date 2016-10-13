

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) announced the company is again increasing its financial targets for 2018. The revenue growth target compared to 2012 has been raised by 300 million euros from 1.85 billion euros to 2.15 billion euros. At the end of 2018, Group revenues are set to reach 4.5 billion euros compared to previous guidance of 4.2 billion euros, of which over 50 % will be realised outside traditional TV advertising business. ProSiebenSat.1 Group also increased its recurring EBITDA growth target compared to 2012 by 50 million euros to 400 million euros. Thus, the company is aiming to achieve recurring EBITDA of 1.15 billion euros in 2018.



For the third-quarter, on the basis of preliminary figures, the Group achieved further growth in revenues and recurring EBITDA compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Group revenues rose by around 15%, while recurring EBITDA increased by more than 10%.



For 2016, the Group is now anticipating stronger revenue growth and increasing its forecast for the year as a whole. Until now, ProSiebenSat.1 anticipated a rise in Group revenues of at least 10%. ProSiebenSat.1 now aims to achieve revenue growth of at least 15% for the year as a whole. The company is set to continue its revenue and earnings growth also in fourth-quarter of 2016.



The Group stated that it is pursuing shareholder-oriented dividend policy and plans to continue distributing 80% to 90% of underlying net income to its shareholders. ProSiebenSat.1 is also retaining its financial leverage target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times based on the ratio of net financial debt to LTM recurring EBITDA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX