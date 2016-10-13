Regulatory News:

Citycon (HEX:CTY1S) will publish its Interim Report for 1 January 30 September 2016 on Thursday, 20 October approximately at 9 am Helsinki time (Helsinki time is EET, which is CET +1). The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am Helsinki time. The audiocasting can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:

http://cloud.magneetto.com/citycon/2016_1020_q3/view

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 203 194 0552

Participants from the US +1 855 716 1597

The audiocasting will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Helsinki, 13 October 2016

CITYCON OYJ

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161012006436/en/

Contacts:

Citycon Oyj

Henrica Ginström

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358 50 554 4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com