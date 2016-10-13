Planview Enterprise with Projectplace receives highest scores in all use cases

Planview® has been recognized in the September 2016 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for IT Project and Portfolio Software Applications, Worldwide. Out of nine solutions evaluated, Planview Enterprise received the highest product score for every use case analyzed by the research firm.

Gartner's Critical Capabilities report provides a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against Gartner's set of critical differentiators. Gartner's Critical Capabilities reports complement the Magic Quadrant analyses, providing deeper insight into the products and services offered in a region by multiple vendors. Planview is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Project and Portfolio Management Software Applications, Worldwide (http://go.planview.com/it-ppm-gartner-magic-quadrant-16.html?_ga=1.71586899.1590862398.1469120499).

Gartner defined three main use cases for IT PPM applications, based on client needs:

IT Project Portfolio Investment Governance. IT organizations in this use case are working to create a portfolio of major IT programs and projects.

IT Project Portfolio Execution. This is comprehensive IT PPM at the execution level, ensuring that projects within an approved IT project portfolio are executed on time and on budget.

Emergent IT Work and Project Management. This covers more adaptive IT project management allowing for rapid changes, and new tasks and requirements to be added while keeping control of projects.

"We feel our scores in Gartner's first Critical Capabilities Report for IT Project and Portfolio Software Applications is validation of our strategy over the last several years," said Patrick Tickle, chief product officer at Planview. "Our investments in Planview Enterprise have been all about advancing the planning and execution promise, while bringing Projectplace into Planview in recognition of today's emergent work modes. The use cases Gartner defined for IT PPM are exactly what we see in the marketplace and our product line is built to support these."

Additional Resources:

Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Project and Portfolio Management Software Applications, Worldwide, September 2016 report is available at:

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3432825?ref=AnalystProfile&srcId=1-4554397745

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Project and Portfolio Management Software Applications, Worldwide, 2016, published May 24, 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Planview enables organizations to get the most out of their resources and achieve their goals. We are the global leader in Work and Resource Management, with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of solutions for strategic planning, portfolio and resource management, work collaboration and enterprise architecture. Our solutions span every class of work, resource, and organization; addressing the needs of teams, departments, and entire organizations, from the mid-market to global enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, our 700 employees serve more than 3,000 enterprise customers worldwide through a culture of product leadership, deep market expertise and highly engaged customer communities. For more information, visit http://www.planview.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161012006437/en/

Contacts:

Jane Kovacs

Planview Global PR Manager

jkovacs@planview.com

+1 512 596 4582