Regulatory News:

YIT Corporation's (HEX:YTY1V) Interim Report for January-September 2016 will be published on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST, approx. 06:00 a.m. BST). The stock exchange release and the presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.yitgroup.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

YIT will arrange a news conference on October 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST, at 08:00 a.m. BST) at YIT's head office, Panuntie 11, 00620 Helsinki, Finland. The event is in English and targeted for analysts, portfolio managers and the media. Welcome!

Webcast

The news conference and presentation by the President and CEO of YIT Corporation Kari Kauniskangas can also be followed through a live webcast at www.yitgroup.com/webcast. The live webcast starts at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) and a recording of the webcast will be available at approximately 12:00 noon (EEST) at the same address.

Conference call

The news conference can be participated also through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 9:55 a.m. (EEST), to number +44 20 31940552.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English. At the end of the event, the media has the opportunity to ask questions also in Finnish.

YIT CORPORATION

Hanna Jaakkola

Vice President, Investor Relations

Distribution: NASDAQ OMX, principal media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates better living environment by developing and constructing housing, business premises, infrastructure and entire areas. Our vision is to bring more life in sustainable cities. We want to focus on caring for customer, visionary urban development, passionate execution and inspiring leadership. Our growth engine is urban development involving partners. Our operating area covers Finland, Russia, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. In 2015, our revenue amounted to nearly EUR 1.7 billion, and we employ about 5,300 employees. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.www.yitgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161012006438/en/

Contacts:

YIT Corporation

Investor Relations

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President

tel. +358 40 5666 070

hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi