Telsiai, Lithuania, 2016-10-13 08:31 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (registered office address: Sedos Str. 35, Telšiai, company code: 180240752, hereinafter the Company), on the initiative of the Supervisory Council and following the Company's Board decision dated 12 October 2016, has partly modified the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be convened on 28 October 2016.



Agenda of the Meeting:



1)Change of the par value of the shares of the Company.



1. Increase in the number of Board members of the Company. 2. Change of the Articles of Association of the Company. 3. Establishment of the procedure for sale of own shares of the Company and the minimum sale price. 4. Revocation of the member of the Supervisory Council of the Company. 5. Election of the member of the Supervisory Council of the Company.



Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589508