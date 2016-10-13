

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) reported that its first-quarter Group revenues increased 13% to 3.15 billion pounds, with Euro revenues benefitting from the stronger currency. Revenues on a constant currency basis were up 7%. Like-for-like revenue were up over 5%. Sky plc added 106,000 new customers in the quarter. The Group said its is on track for its full year expectations.



Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We finished the quarter strongly after a slower start against the backdrop of the Rio Olympics and UEFA Euro 2016. It was also a strong quarter of innovation with the launch of our new streaming service, Sky Ticket, in Germany; Ultra HD in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria; and our enhanced mobile TV proposition, Sky Go Extra, in Italy, as we transform all our markets to multi- platform distribution services.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX