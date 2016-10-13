Regulatory News:

Following the publication of Addnode Group's (STO:ANODB) interim report for the third quarter 2016, the company invites to a press- and analyst conference on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 10.00 a.m CET at the headquarter office in Stockholm.

Addnode Group's interim report for the third quarter 2016 will be published on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 8.30 a.m CET. On the same day, the company invites to a press- and analyst conference where President and CEO, Staffan Hanstorp, comments the report. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask him and Johan Andersson, CFO, questions.

Location: Hudiksvallsgatan 4B, Stockholm, Sweden.

Time: Wednesday, October 26, at 10.00 a.m CET.

Please confirm your attendance to Lena Ottesen, tel: +46 (0) 8 630 70 85 or e-mail: lena.ottesen@addnodegroup.com no later than Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 4 p.m CET.

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops entrepreneur-driven companies that supply software and services to markets in which we have or can achieve a leading position. We are one of Europe's leading suppliers of software and services for design, construction and product data information, and a leading supplier of document and case management systems to public sector clients in Sweden and Norway. More than 600,000 engineers and officials use our system solutions on a daily basis. We are 1,200 employees in Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, India, Norway, Slovakia, UK, US and Serbia. Net sales in 2015 amounted to SEK 1,900 M. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.addnodegroup.com

