

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total turnover were 13.4 billion euros, down 0.1 percent due to a negative currency impact. Sales increased by 3.4% at constant exchange rates, while underlying sales growth was 3.2 percent.



Underlying price went up 3.6%, while volume was down 0.4% against a strong quarter last year.



Underlying sales growth in emerging markets was 5.6% whilst in developed markets it was flat.



The company noted that consumer demand remained weak and volumes have slowed further and are flat in aggregate, mainly in Latin America.



Further, the Boards have declared a quarterly interim dividend for third quarter of 0.3201 euro per Unilever N.V. ordinary share and 0.2890 pounds per Unilever PLC ordinary share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX