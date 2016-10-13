

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) reported that its Assets Under Administration or 'AUA', increased by 5.9 billion pounds to 67.6 billion pounds, compared to 61.7 billion pounds in June 2016.



Net revenue for the first-quarter rose 15% to 90.6 million pounds from 78.5 million pounds last year.



Net new business inflows for the first-quarter declined 22% to 1.11 billion pounds.



New active clients totalled 20,000, down 17% on last year. Last year was boosted by c7,000 new JISA clients following the introduction of the ability to transfer a Child Trust Fund to a JISA as from 6 April 2015. This year has seen c3,000 new JISA clients.



