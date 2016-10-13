

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Booker Group plc (BOK.L) reported pretax profit of 81.0 million pounds for the 24 weeks ended 9 September 2016 compared to 74.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Group increased to 67.8 million pounds from 60.8 million pounds. Earnings per share was 3.80 pence compared to 3.41 pence.



Sales for the 24 week period were 2.5 billion pounds, an increase of 12.6% with like-for-like non tobacco sales up 0.1% and tobacco sales down 5.6%. Tobacco sales continued to be depressed by the ban on small stores displaying tobacco products.



The Group's trading in the first four weeks of the current half year is ahead of the same period last year. The Group anticipates that the challenging consumer and market environment will persist through the coming year and the UK's food market remains very competitive. Booker Group said it remains on course to meet the Group's expectations for the year ending 24 March 2017.



The Board of Booker Group has declared an interim dividend of 0.63 pence per share to be paid on 25 November 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 28 October 2016.



