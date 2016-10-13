Regulatory News:

Precise Biometrics' (STO:PREC) algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch™ Mobile, has been deployed in a smartphone from a Chinese vendor through cooperation with Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA).

Precise Biometrics is currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the fourth quarter of 2016. Royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Mobile and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point.

Precise BioMatch Mobile is the industry leading algorithm solution for convenient and secure fingerprint recognition on smartphones and tablets. The unique and patented hybrid algorithm solution is optimized for small fingerprint sensors and platforms with limited processing power and memory space. Precise BioMatch Mobile offers fast, accurate, and secure verification of user's identity, creating a convenient user experience when unlocking mobile devices or authenticating to services.

Precise Biometrics is a market leading supplier of solutions for convenient and secure authentication of people's identity. We develop and sell fingerprint software and mobile smart card readers that provide the market's best user experience and security. Our solutions are used hundreds of millions of times every day by people all over the world and are marketed together with strong business partners. For more information, please visit www.precisebiometrics.com

