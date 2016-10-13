

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi Group (MNDI.L) reported that underlying operating profit for the third quarter of 2016 of EUR227 million was 3% above the comparable prior year period's EUR221 million.



On a like-for-like basis, sales volumes of our key paper grades were in line with the comparable prior year period.



The company expects to benefit from stable to higher selling prices in a number of key product segments as we move into 2017 following the downward pressure seen over the course of 2016. Costs remain generally stable, albeit with near-term pressure in certain areas. It remains confident of continuing to deliver an industry leading performance.



As a result of lower prices for green energy in Poland and the slower than anticipated ramp-up of the paper and in-line coating machine at Steti, the incremental operating profit contribution in 2016 from capital investment programme is now estimated to be EUR50 million, compared to previous estimation of EUR60 million.



