

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L), a retail company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 group profit before tax increased 8 percent to 131 million pounds from last year's 121 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 93.9 pence, up 10 percent from 85.6 pence a year ago.



Headline profit before tax was 132 million pounds, compared to 123 million pounds last year. Headline earnings per share were 94.8 pence, compared to 87.3 pence a year ago.'



Trading profit grew 9 percent to 87 million pounds.



In the year, group revenue increased 3 percent to 1.21 billion pounds, with like-for-like revenue growth of 1 percent.



Travel revenue went up 10 percent, while High street revenue dropped 3 percent.



Further, the Board has proposed a 12% increase in the final dividend to 30.5p per share and have announced a further share buyback of up to 50 million pounds reflecting the Group's strong cash flow and positive outlook for the future.



'Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in new opportunities. While the economic environment is uncertain, we are well positioned for the current year and beyond,' the company said in its statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX