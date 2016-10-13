Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC: GROWTH 28,6 PERCENT

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 13 OCTOBER 2016 AT 11.00 A.M.

ROBIT PLC: GROWTH 28,6 PERCENT

Robit Plc continues its strong growth. The growth from the comparative period was 28,6 percent.

Robit Plc publishes annually a half-year financial report and a financial statements release. In accordance with the company's IR principles, Robit Plc releases regularly also its quarterly net sales.

Robit Plc's unaudited net sales in the review period 1-9/2016 totaled EUR 42.037.145 (EUR 32.691.216 comparative period 1-9/2015), which means 28,6 percent growth from the comparative period. It is notable that the recent acquisitions of Drilling Tools Australia Pty Ltd and Bulroc (UK) Ltd changed Robit Plc's structure and thus also the figures' comparability. The net sales of the acquired companies is included in the disclosed Robit Plc's net sales only for Q3/2016, i.e. the period following the acquisitions.

The net sales of the group when excluding the acquired companies' net sales also developed positively. The growth from the comparative period was +4,4 percent. The company discloses this corresponding net sales figure once more covering the whole financial year.

Market is expected to remain challenging, albeit slight signals of positive change are being recognized. Robit Plc's largest market area after the acquisitions has been Asia-Australia, where demand is expected to be more active than in the rest of the world. In accordance with its plans, Robit Plc continues integrating the acquired companies focusing on sales in order to ensure further growth.

As a growth company Robit Plc's strategic target is to reach annual average organic growth of 15 percent over the cycles. In 2015 the organic growth was 19,1 percent. The company's long-term (10 years) average growth has been 23 percent.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Mattila, CEO

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

Further information:

Robit Plc

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm@robit.fi (mailto:harri.sjoholm@robit.fi)

Mikko Mattila, CEO

+358 40 736 7001

mikko.mattila@robit.fi (mailto:mikko.mattila@robit.fi)

Certified Advisor

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Tel. +358 9 6162 8101

Robit is a Finnish company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and cooling, construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided into Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has twelve own offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in Finland, South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robit.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Robit Oyj via Globenewswire

