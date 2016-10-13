Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD)

Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (contact: Rom Balax, tel: 020 7085 6268) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation, within the meaning of the rules under Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing the Market Abuse Directive (2003/6/EC), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD) Guarantor (if any): None Aggregate nominal amount: GBP300m Description: 7y Fixed Rate, XS1502564617 Stabilising Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Citigroup Global Markets Limited Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161013005522/en/

Contacts:

Royal Bank of Scotland

Rom Balax, tel: 020 7085 6268