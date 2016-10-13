EXCHANGE NOTICE, 13 OCTOBER 2016 SHARES



RAISIO PLC: CONVERSION OF K SHARES INTO V SHARES



A total of 12 350 K shares converted into V shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old V shares of Raisio Plc as of 14 October 2016.



Identifiers:



Raisio Plc's K share:



Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32 683 091



Raisio Plc's V share:



Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132 465 939



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 13.10.2016 OSAKKEET



RAISIO OYJ: K-OSAKKEEN MUUNTO V-OSAKKEEKSI



Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut yhteensä 12.350 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 14.10.2016 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Raisio Oyj:n K-osake:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32.683.091



Raisio Oyj:n V-osake:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132.465.939



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260