EXCHANGE NOTICE, 13 OCTOBER 2016 SHARES
RAISIO PLC: CONVERSION OF K SHARES INTO V SHARES
A total of 12 350 K shares converted into V shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old V shares of Raisio Plc as of 14 October 2016.
Identifiers:
Raisio Plc's K share:
Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32 683 091
Raisio Plc's V share:
Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132 465 939
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 13.10.2016 OSAKKEET
RAISIO OYJ: K-OSAKKEEN MUUNTO V-OSAKKEEKSI
Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut yhteensä 12.350 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 14.10.2016 alkaen.
Perustiedot:
Raisio Oyj:n K-osake:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32.683.091
Raisio Oyj:n V-osake:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132.465.939
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
