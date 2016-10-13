

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer prices continued to decline in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



Consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, but slower than the 0.8 percent decline in August.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 3.4 percent and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 1.1 percent. Cost of transport decreased 1 percent and that of clothing and footwear by 0.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent, offsetting prior month's 0.1 percent drop.



Core consumer prices increased for the first time in five months in September. Core inflation was 0.1 percent versus -0.2 percent in August.



Core inflation was 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in September compared to -0.1 percent in previous period.



