PREMIER FARNELL PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 13
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|PREMIER FARNELL PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Morgan Stanley (Institutional Securities Group and Global Wealth Management)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|10.10.2016
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|12.10.2016
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|8%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0003318416
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|Depositary Receipt
|N/A
|N/A
|232
|0.00%
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|N/A
|N/A
|19,824,555
|5.33%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Equity Swap
|N/A
|24.10.2016
|N/A
|7,700,000
|N/A
|2.07%
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|27,524,787
|7.40%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley UK Group
Morgan Stanley UK Group, 25 Cabot Square, LNCS/5, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|N/A
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|N/A
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Craig Horsley
|15. Contact telephone number:
|+44 141 245-7736