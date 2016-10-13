sprite-preloader
PREMIER FARNELL PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 13

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		PREMIER FARNELL PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedX
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Morgan Stanley (Institutional Securities Group and Global Wealth Management)
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		10.10.2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:12.10.2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		8%


8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB000331841600000.00%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
Depositary ReceiptN/AN/A2320.00%
Right of recall over securities lending agreementsN/AN/A19,824,5555.33%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Equity SwapN/A24.10.2016N/A7,700,000N/A2.07%
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
27,524,7877.40%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley UK Group

Morgan Stanley UK Group, 25 Cabot Square, LNCS/5, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder of 27,524,555 voting rights (7.40%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Craig Horsley
15. Contact telephone number:+44 141 245-7736

© 2016 PR Newswire