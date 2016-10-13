UBM's Licensing Group Launches Licensing Expo China in 2017





SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM, US and Asia's largest business-to-business events and trade show organizer, will bring a licensing expo to Shanghai, China in 2017.Licensing Expo China will be open on 18-20 July 2017 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China.

Licensing Expo China will feature over 100 brands and properties from China and overseas. The show will connect the most influential entertainment, character, fashion, art and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees and retailers from all product categories across Asia.

"China's licensing industry is growing faster than all other territories in the world. In a recent survey, China was identified by our customers as the number one market that they are looking to for growth. This launch underlines our strategy to provide products for our customers in the markets that they want to penetrate. We are excited to be working with our experienced trade show team in China to deliver this event for the licensing industry," said Jessica Blue, SVP of Licensing, UBM Americas.

Aside from the exhibition, Licensing Expo China will also host series of lectures and workshops to address issues related licensing industry - how-to of the licensing business, opportunities, challenges and more. A series of business matching and networking sessions will be set up to connect licensors with potential business partners. Licensing Expo China will be co-located with CBME China, the world's largest trade fair for baby products and services and Cool Kids Fashion Shanghai, the China's premier trade fair for kids fashion.

About Licensing Expo China (www.licensingexpochina.com)

Organized by UBM China, the Licensing Expo China, formerly known as Licensing Zone in CBME China for five years, will be launched as an independent trade show on 18-20 July 2017. It aims to connect the most influential entertainment, character, fashion, art and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees and retailers and explore the huge potential of China licensing market.

About Licensing Expo (www.licensingexpo.com)

Now in its 36th year, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual trade show dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The show floor is merchandised into three zones: Characters and Entertainment; Art and Design; and Brands and Agents. More than 16,150 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors and licensing agents attend the Expo from more than 90 countries. Licensing Expo is owned and organized by UBM Americas and is sponsored by the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA). UBM Americas also owns and operates License! Global magazine and Brand Licensing Europe.

About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is Asia's leading exhibition organiser and the biggest commercial organiser in mainland China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global network of 30 offices and 1,300 staff in 24 major cities. We operate in 20 market sectors with 230 exhibitions and conferences, 23 trade publications, 20 online products for over 1,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world.










