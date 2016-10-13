sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

47,325 Euro		-0,954
-1,98 %
WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,46
47,50
11:00
47,47
47,49
11:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNP PARIBAS SA47,325-1,98 %
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION20,335-1,81 %