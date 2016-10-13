Capstone Mining 2016 Third Quarter Production Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced production results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Combined production totalled 32,000 and 84,700 tonnes of copper in the third quarter and year-to-date periods, respectively, with additional by-products of zinc, molybdenum, lead, silver and gold.

Q3 2016 Copper Production(tonnes)

Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD 2016 Pinto Valley 16,400 18,800 16,600 51,800 Cozamin 3,700 3,300 3,400 10,300 Minto 4,500 6,000 12,000 22,600 Total copper production (1) 24,600 28,100 32,000 84,700 Totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Total production includes copper in concentrate and cathode production.

"Consolidated copper production continued to be very strong in the third quarter, setting a second consecutive all-time production record for Capstone," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Pinto Valley continues to demonstrate its potential, maintaining throughput at a record pace, with the high grade ore from Minto North also contributing to record production for the quarter."

Operational Highlights

At Pinto Valley, throughput continued above plan, setting a fourth straight quarterly throughput record of 57,300 tonnes per day ("tpd") as well as achieving new monthly and daily throughput records of 58,000 tpd in August and 63,900 tpd in September, respectively. Grade was higher than planned, with recoveries just marginally below expectations.

At Cozamin, production was consistent with the guidance revised at the end of the second quarter. Development rates have undergone a steady improvement through the third quarter and a number of improvements implemented throughout the year have development progressing in accordance with the revised forecast.

At Minto , production continued well above plan, reaching the levels projected in the mid-year increased Minto guidance. Copper grade averaged over 3% for the quarter, reflecting a full quarter of processing Minto North high grade ore. The mill recorded a quarterly throughput record and recoveries were strong due to the lower than expected oxide content in the Minto North ore. Open pit mining of the Minto North pit was completed at the end of September and the mill is now processing high grade stockpile combined with underground ore. Underground mining continued through the third quarter and is planned to extend to mid-2017, as additional areas of high-grade underground ore continue to be mined.

Operating Outlook

Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (5%) of copper remains unchanged, however, with strong performance three quarters of the way through the year, Capstone expects to finish the year at the high end of the consolidated guidance range.

Q3 2016 Operating Details

Pinto Valley Cozamin Minto YTD YTD YTD Q3 2016 Q3 2016 Q3 2016 Contained Production (1) - Copper (tonnes) 16,658 51,799 3,358 10,306 12,010 22,625 - Zinc (tonnes) - - 1,352 3,092 - - - Molybdenum (Mo tonnes) 28 77 - - - - - Lead (tonnes) - - 24 93 - - - Silver (ounces) 89,753 282,506 235,340 735,408 152,714 255,122 - Gold (ounces) (2) 478 1,182 - - 15,878 23,873 Payable Copper Production (1) (tonnes) (in concentrate and cathode) 16,092 50,058 3,229 9,888 11,620 21,890 Mine - Ore (tonnes) - open pit 6,014,657 17,243,804 - - 706,100 1,505,651 - Waste (tonnes) 5,194,254 14,361,398 - - 866,274 5,584,619 - Ore (tonnes) - underground - - 254,686 737,596 44,379 176,445 Mill - Tonnes processed 5,271,183 15,339,421 254,875 742,433 394,455 1,135,869 - Tonnes processed per day 57,295 55,983 2,770 2,710 4,288 4,146 - Copper grade (%) 0.36(3) 0.37(3) 1.39 1.47 3.16 2.08 - Zinc grade (%) - - 0.75 0.67 - - - Molybdenum grade (%) 0.006 0.007 - - - - - Lead grade (%) - - 0.06 0.07 - - - Silver grade (g/t) * * 40 43 13 8 - Gold grade (g/t) * * - - 1.87 0.98 Recoveries - Copper (%) 86.5(3) 87.9(3) 94.7 94.7 96.4 95.8 - Zinc (%) - - 70.4 62.1 - - - Lead (%) - - 14.2 17.4 - - - Silver (%) * * 71.2 71.6 90.8 86.3 - Gold (%) * * - - 67.1 66.9 Concentrates - Copper concentrate (dmt) 55,864 175,833 12,134 39,034 25,078 52,123 Copper (%) 29.0 28.6 27.7 26.4 47.9 43.4 Silver (g/t) * * 592 573 189 152 Gold (g/t) * * - - 19.69 14.24 - Zinc concentrate (dmt) - - 2,764 6,531 - - Zinc (%) - - 48.9 47.3 - - - Molybdenum concentrate (dmt) 57 162 - - - - - Lead concentrate (dmt) - - 40 162 - - Lead (%) - - 57.6 57.1 - - Silver (g/t) - - 3,297 3,050 - - Payable Copper Shipped (tonnes) 17,021 50,463 3,268 10,684 10,070 19,746

(1) Adjustments based on final settlements will be made in future periods.

(2) Pinto Valley gold production reaches payable levels from time to time. Any payable gold production will be reported in the period revenue is received. At Minto, final gold production is not available since assaying is conducted off-site, but is estimated above.

(3) Grade and recoveries were estimated based on concentrate production. *Silver and gold have not been estimated in the Pinto Valley resource model. Only recovered silver and payable gold is reported for this mine.

Financial Results Timing

