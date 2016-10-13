BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 12 October 2016 were: 380.42c per share (US cents) - Capital only 312.14p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 388.18c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 318.50p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 20,000 ordinary shares on 16 September 2016, the Company's share capital consists of 36,020,128 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.