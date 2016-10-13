sprite-preloader
13.10.2016 | 12:43
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 12 October 2016 were:

380.42c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
312.14p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
388.18c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
318.50p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the buyback for cancellation of 20,000 ordinary shares on 16
September 2016, the Company's share capital consists of 36,020,128 Ordinary
shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote
each.

