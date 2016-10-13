

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland consumer prices remained flat in September, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices held steady in September on a yearly basis after easing 0.1 percent in August.



Services cost rose 1.8 percent, while goods cost decreased 2.7 percent. Services, excluding mortgage interest repayments, increased by 2.4 percent from prior September.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent, bigger than the prior month's 0.2 percent fall.



The harmonized index of consumer prices logged an annual fall of 0.3 percent after easing 0.4 percent. At the same time, monthly fall in harmonized prices came in at 0.4 percent versus -0.2 percent in August.



