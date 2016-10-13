By the initiative and decision of the Board of the company the Annual General Meeting of Vilniaus Degtine AB (company code 120057287) to be held on April 28th, 2016 at 10.00 a.m. at the company's premises in Paneriu str. 47, Vilnius is convened. Registration of shareholders starts at 9.00 a.m. Proposed agenda of the shareholders meeting:



1. Amendments of contractual mortgages / pledges.



2. Delisting of the Company's shares from AB "NASDAQ OMX Vilnius" additional listing and



cancellation of the public offering of shares of the Company.



3. Regarding the person who will announce the mandatory tender offer.



4. Other questions.



For more detailed information about convened shareholders meeting please see attached documents.



Attachments:



Notification of convening Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.



Draft resolutions of Shareholders meeting.



Notification of the Board about intent to remove Company's shares from Stock Exchange.



General Manager



Dovile Tamoševiciene



8 5 233 08 19



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589555