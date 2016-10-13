

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks started on the back foot and are notably lower currently amid U.S. rate worries and Chinese growth concerns. Some lackluster domestic corporate tidings are also hurting performance.



The major averages in the region are lower for the third straight session and are at their lowest level in over 2 weeks.



The CAC 40 Index of France is currently down 1.30 percent at 4,395, the German DAX Index is losing 1.22 percent and is at 10,395 and the U.K.'s FTSE is at 6,975 by virtue of a 0.69 percent drop. The Swiss Market Index is down 0.79 percent at 8,005.



The Euro STOXX 50 Index, a compilation of blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.21 percent at 2,972.



The weakness is broad based, with financial, automakers, resource and technology stocks being the worst hit.



Wednesday, U.S. stocks moved about in a directionless manner amid pre-announcements, Fed minutes and retreat in oil prices before ending lower.



Meanwhile, Asian stocks sold off today, as the FOMC minutes heightened rate hike fears and Chinese trade data reignited growth worries, with the Hong Kong and Indian market leading the slide. However, the New Zealand and Chinese markets rose marginally.



In major domestic corporate news, Unilever (UL) is down 2.28 percent after it said its third-quarter total turnover were 13.4 billion euros, down 0.1 percent due to a negative currency impact. Sales increased by 3.4% at constant exchange rates, while underlying sales growth was 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, U.K. supermarket chain Tesco announced that it has pulled dozens of household products supplied by Unilever from its online shopping site over pricing and a weaker pound. Tesco is also down over 2 percent.



German drug maker Merck KgaA is up marginally after it said it firmly believes to meet the objectives set for 2018. The company said it has focused pharmaceutical pipeline and continuously developed it further.



France's Casino Group reported 2.9 percent sales quarter on an organic basis for its third quarter. Same store sales were up 1.7 percent. The stock is down over 1.75 percent.



Südzucker is rallying over 1.75 percent after it reported higher first half profits despite revenue decline. Fraport reported higher traffic for September, with the year-ago numbers dragged down by a strike. If not for the negative impact, traffic would have been flat.



On the economic front, final data released by the German Federal Statistical Office confirmed the acceleration in annual German consumer price inflation to a 16-month high of 0.7 percent in September. This follows a 0.4 percent increase in August. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.5 percent year-over-year, the fastest thus far in the year.



House prices in the U.K. picked up steam in September, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed, with a house price balance score of +17. This was up from +13 in August and the three-year low of +5 in July.



