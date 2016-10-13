

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO, DNN) announced it has executed a definitive agreement with ALX Uranium Corp. (AL.V) to acquire an immediate 80% ownership of the entire Hook-Carter property in exchange for the issuance of 7.5 million common shares of Denison. The Property consists of 28 claims, totaling 16,805 hectares, and is located near the southwestern margin of the Athabasca Basin, in northern Saskatchewan.



Denison's CEO, David Cates, stated: 'While this transaction expands Denison's project portfolio into the western side of the Athabasca Basin, Denison remains focused on advancing our flagship Wheeler River property in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. The acquisition of the Hook-Carter property is about building our project pipeline and generating our own success in the very exciting western portion of the Athabasca Basin. We believe the western Basin has the potential to emerge as a mining camp in the long-term, and could eventually represent an important part of the uranium mining industry in Canada.'



ALX will retain a 20% interest in the Property and Denison agreed to fund ALX's share of the first C$12 million in expenditures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX