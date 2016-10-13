Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2016) - CVR Medical Corp (TSXV: CVM) (Previously Big Bar Resources Corp) shares resumed trading on September 27, 2016 following TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance of the previously submitted Change of Business and accompanying Joint Venture with CVR Global Inc. In support of its corporate objectives and to fulfill its obligations under the joint venture agreement, CVR Medical Corp has raised a total of CAD $2,315,168 through the issuance of units priced at CAD $0.21 per unit. Each unit includes a share of the company's common stock as well as warrant to acquire another share of the company's common stock at CAD $0.40 per share for a period of two years. CVR Medical's management has started using the funds to advance organizational objectives and accelerate joint venture clinical progress.

CEO and President, Peter Bakema, commented "At a time of rapid growth and progress in the medical device industry, and specifically in the carotid space, CVR Medical is excited to hit the ground running towards the commercialization of the proprietary diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The sky truly is the limit when you combine the strong management team currently in place with a solid technological foundation."

CVR brings a strong and accomplished management team and the Board of Directors to its operations and the advancement of the joint venture, with the following individuals:

Peter Bakema - Chief Executive Officer / President

Mr. Bakema has thirty-seven-year track record of successfully creating and developing businesses from the ground up. He has overseen multiple organizations with a human resource development of several hundred employees and contractors. His extensive background in business management, capitalization, mergers and acquisitions has been combined with years of hands on leadership experience in the medical device arena. This has given him the ability to adapt quickly to an ever changing healthcare sector. As the Chairman and CEO of CVR Global for the last ten years, Mr. Bakema is responsible for the direction of CVR Global with an emphasis on a sound business infrastructure that is capable of rapid scalability and regulatory compliance.

Tony Robinson - Chief Operations Officer

Mr. Robinson is a passionate leader, seasoned by guiding multiple organizations within the medical device field. His experience encompasses management of operational, marketing, regulatory, and financial areas on domestic and global stages, with a specialization in successfully meeting both regulatory and business needs. He has earned a degree from the University of Michigan, as well as an MBA in Healthcare Management. Mr. Robinson has been immersed in the day to day workings of CVR Global Inc. over the past eight years, driving progress and growth across all key clinical and operational functions, with a focus on both the end user acceptance and market commercialization. Previously, Mr. Robinson was responsible for the management of regulatory actives for a recognized global medical device manufacturer, placing over 25,000 SKU's into the healthcare marketplace. This was preceded by a role with a top tiered clinical care organization as Director of Marketing.

Erwin Wong - Chief Financial Officer / Director

Mr. Wong earned his Bachelor's of Commerce at the University of British Columbia in 1990. After articling with Cooper's & Lybrand, Mr. Wong attained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1994. Mr. Wong has previously worked as the director of Asian operations for a national institutional brokerage house focused on the small to mid-cap market, and acted as the Vice-President of Finance for a publicly-listed Asian based group with interests in real estate and telecommunications. Mr. Wong has also acted as a director for various Mainland Chinese based enterprises, including a China-based transportation/logistics group and a Hebei Province based chemicals concern.

Ron Birch - Director

Mr. Birch has been President of Big Bar Resources Corporation, since November 2008 and served as its Chief Executive Officer until September 2016. Mr. Birch served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Okana Ventures Inc. from May 9, 2005 to June 2008. Mr. Birch has 17 years of experience with the Bank of Nova Scotia in various positions and locations throughout the Province of British Columbia, lastly as Branch Manager in Prince Rupert, B.C. He worked for 7 years as a retail stock broker with CM Oliver & Co., Ltd. and Pacific International Securities Inc. in Vancouver. During this time, Mr. Birch also took courses for Options and Commodities and was successful in completing these courses and obtaining certificates and licenses for each. Mr. Birch has been providing consulting services through Janron Consulting Inc. since 1991 and services of a Public Relations Coordinator through Bircress Corporate Relations since 1993. From 1985 to 1991, he was a licensed Stock, Commodities and Options Broker. He has been a Director of Big Bar Resources Corporation since November 14, 2008. Mr. Birch served as a Director of Okana Ventures Inc. from May 9, 2005 to June 2008 and Jupiter Enterprises Inc. since March 12, 1999.

Jeremy Poirier - Director

Mr. Poirier worked in the Public market space for over 10 years. He has both raised money for a number of different public companies as well as represented over 30 public companies well owning his own Investor Relations firm. Mr. Poirier obtained courses in both Business Law and Accounting from the University of BCIT. Before joining Pure Energy Minerals helping the company move from a two million dollar market cap to over one hundred million at which time Pure Energy was named the number one company on the TSX.V in 2015. Mr. Poirier has also served on various board and officer positions with several companies in the private sector including a large cosmetic company across Canada.

For additional information on the organization, leadership, and current news please visit the newly launched company website www.CVRMed.com

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

