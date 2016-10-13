VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(LMA: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) reports preliminary third quarter ("Q3") 2016 production results from its two operating zinc mines, the Caribou Mine in New Brunswick, Canada and the Santander Mine in Lima, Peru. For the three months ending September 30, 2016, approximately 32.4 million payable pounds zinc, 9.7 million payable pounds lead and 362,776 payable ounces of silver were produced (see Table 1).

Table 1: Consolidated Q3-2016 preliminary production statistics ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caribou Santander Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 205,049 192,805 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 185,488 216,551 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 5.91% 4.60% Lead 2.62% 1.08% Silver (ounces/ton) 2.26 oz/t 1.26 oz/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 78% 89% Lead 56% 84% Silver (in lead concentrate) 36% 67% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 17,908 18,403 Lead 6,973 3,745 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Grades: Zinc 48% 48% Silver in zinc conc. 4.5 oz/ton - Lead 39% 53% Silver in lead conc. 21.4 oz/ton 53.1 oz/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 15,776,638 16,608,275 32,384,913 Lead (pounds) 5,577,344 4,141,582 9,718,926 Silver (ounces) 170,345 192,431 362,776 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1: Consolidated Q3-2016 preliminary production statistics ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caribou Santander Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined - 189,567 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled - 197,288 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc - 4.40% Lead - 2.09% Silver (ounces/ton) - 1.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%): Zinc - 90% Lead - 89% Silver (in lead concentrate) - 77% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc - 15,729 Lead - 6,525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Grades: Zinc - 50% Silver in zinc conc. - - Lead - 56% Silver in lead conc. - 41.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) - 14,641,200 14,641,200 Lead (pounds) - 7,641,200 7,641,200 Silver (ounces) - 282,108 282,108 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Q3-2016 marked a major growth phase for Trevali with our second zinc mine, Caribou, entering commercial production and significantly boosting the Company's zinc production profile," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "Bringing Caribou commercially online comes at very opportune time as zinc continues to outperform all other commodities this year-to-date and continues to hold one of the strongest forecast fundamentals going forward."

"With Caribou modestly cash-flow positive at current run-rates, we anticipate significant opportunity to crystallize additional value as it continues to ramp towards nameplate design during Q4," continued Cruise. "Trevali remains strongly positioned and leveraged as the only primary zinc producer on the TSX poised to benefit from zinc's recent rally and bullish forecast."

Santander Zinc Mine, Peru

For Q3-2016, Santander continued its strong performance to deliver record quarterly zinc production of 16.6 million payable pounds plus 4.1 million payable pounds of lead and 192,431 payable ounces of silver. Recoveries averaged 89% for zinc, 84% for lead and 67% for silver. Mill throughput for Q3 was 216,551 tonnes, just shy of the previous quarter's record of 219,086 tonnes.

Lead production was lower as mining operations focused on the zinc-rich Magistral Central and South zones during the quarter. The Santander team is currently fast-tracking development of the Magistral North ramp in order to access recently discovered higher-grade Zn-Pb and Ag mineralization in the Magistral North and Oyon Zones, both of which remain open for expansion (see July 19, 2016 news release TV-NR-16-16 for details).

Santander's 2016 Production Guidance remains at 57-60 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate grading approximately 50% Zn and 800,000-1,000,000 ounces of payable silver. We are now expecting 20-23 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate grading approximately 52%-55%. Cash costs remain an estimated US$35-US$38 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Caribou Zinc Mine, Canada

The Caribou Mine's first commercial production quarter was one of transition as the Company completed the planned modifications to the SAG mill, specifically the installation of the new liners and lifters. These modifications, which resulted in extended down time during August, are designed to boost mill throughput, recoveries and efficiencies going forward (see July 7, 2016 news release TV-NR-16-14 for details).

In Q3-2016, Caribou produced 15.8 million pounds of payable zinc, 5.6 million payable pounds of lead and 170,345 payable ounces of silver. Recoveries averaged 78% for zinc, 56% for lead and 36% for silver. Mill throughput for Q3 was 185,488 tonnes. As previously disclosed the Caribou team continues to ramp the operation towards nameplate design levels during the fourth quarter. October month-to-date mill throughput is averaging approximately 2,845 tpd and recoveries continue to improve.

With the declaration of commercial production the Company is currently exploring longer-term mining opportunities including re-tendering of contractor operations to better reflect the transition from commissioning to commercial operations, owner-operated and fleet dry-hire solutions. It is anticipated that this will result in significant efficiencies going forward.

Caribou's H2-2016 (July 1-December 31, 2016) production guidance (payable metals) as previously released on July 7, 2016 remains unchanged and is approximately:

-- Zinc - 37-41 million pounds -- Lead - 14-15 million pounds -- Silver - 380,000 to 420,000 ounces

Head grades are anticipated to range from 5.9-6.2% Zn, 2.5-2.7% Pb and 65-70 grams/tonne Ag. Operating cash costs will be a key focus as the site continues to ramp to full design levels. Site costs are currently below where anticipated during the first year of operations and fourth quarter cash operating costs are expected to be between US$64-to-$68 per tonne milled.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO, and Paul Keller, P.Eng, Trevali's Chief Operating Officer, are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Keller is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder.

